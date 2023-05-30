"US did not call India a country of particular concern": Envoy Garcetti on panel report on Int'l religious freedom

United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, on Tuesday, said that America did not mention "India a country of particular concern." "So this is an independent commission, part of the government that's not the State Department. But it did not actually call India a country of particular concern," Envoy Garcetti said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

"It did highlight incidents as we could highlight in countries such as our own, where there's intolerance and where we need to stand together to make sure that people of every religious background feel that they belong and feel that their rights are respected. So we will always stand up for those values, but more importantly, engage with our Indian counterparts from a place of humility about where we can make sure that people of all religions feel that they are safe," he added. For the fourth consecutive year, the bipartisan United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has advised that the US administration should designate India as a 'Country of Particular Concern'.

After the report, the Ministry of External Affairs released a statement where Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) continues to regurgitate biased and motivated comments about India, this time in its 2023 annual report. We reject such misrepresentation of facts, which only serves to discredit USCIRF itself." "We would urge USCIRF to desist from such efforts and develop a better understanding of India, its plurality, its democratic ethos and its constitutional mechanisms," he added.

Earlier, US State Department 2022 Report on International Religious Freedom alleged that there are incidents of high-handedness against minorities especially Muslims by various state governments in India. Reacting to that report, Bagchi said, "We are aware of the release of the US State Department 2022 Report on International Religious Freedom. Regrettably, such reports continue to be based on misinformation and flawed understanding."

He further stated that the report is motivated and biased commentary by some US officials which only serves to undermine further the credibility of these reports."We value our partnership with the US and will continue to have frank exchanges on issues of concern to us," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

