Over 290 Afghan prisoners likely to be released from Pakistan

The Taliban-appointed consul in Karachi city of Pakistan said that over 290 citizens of Afghanistan are expected to release in the next two months, reported ToloNews.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 19:25 IST
The Taliban-appointed consul in Karachi city of Pakistan said that over 290 citizens of Afghanistan are expected to release in the next two months, reported ToloNews. Out of 2,600 Afghan prisoners held in Pakistan, nearly 2,350 of them including women and children have been released and returned to the country, counsel said.

"We hope that in the next two months, they will be released and for them, we have a lawyer," said Sayed Abdul Jabar, Taliban-appointed Consul General in Karachi, Pakistan. Meanwhile, according to the Department of Refugees and Repatriation, in the past month, more than 28,000 country citizens have returned from Iran and Pakistan.

Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Department of Refugees and Repatriation, said that a committee headed by the Attorney General has been formed to deal with the problems of Afghan prisoners, according to ToloNews. "In the last month nearly 28,000 refugees returned from Iran and Pakistan to the country and 5,000 of them returned from Pakistan," said Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, the department's spokesperson.

Recently, 66 prisoners, including childrens, were released from the prisons in Pakistan's Sindh province, Khaama Press reported. According to Taliban-appointed General Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, 66 prisoners, including eight children, were released from Sindh's Karachi Central Jail.

According to instructions from the Taliban's Department of Foreign Affairs, the prisoners were transferred to Afghanistan via Chaman, reported the leading news outlet from Afghanistan. Earlier in January 2023, Pakistan released 524 Afghan nationals, who were accused of entering without valid travel documents.

Most Afghan nationals immigrate to neighbouring Pakistan for medical treatment, work and fleeing due to prosecution and security threats. Some Afghan refugees do not have valid travel documents, particularly those who travel for medical treatment or flee due to security and prosecution by the current regime. As a result, the Pakistani officials arrest them due to a lack of invalid travel documents, as per Khaama Press. (ANI)

