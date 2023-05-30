Lahore anti-terrorism court declares Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence search warrant ineffective

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence search warrant "ineffective", Pakistan-based ARY News reported. ARY News is a digital format of the Pakistani news channel ARY TV.

ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan announced the reserved verdict on the PTI chief's plea, noting that one-time search warrants are not for forever. As the proceedings commenced, Commissioner Lahore, DC Lahore and other officials appeared before ATC judge Abhar Gull's court.

The former prime minister had moved Lahore's anti-terrorism court, requesting the cancellation of search warrants for his Zaman Park residence. According to ARY News, Imran Khan had named the state, Lahore commissioner, DIG operations Lahore, SSP operations Lahore, and others as respondents in the petition.

Khan in his plea maintained that the law enforcement officials acquired the search warrants with malicious intent. He said in his plea: "It is most respectfully prayed that the search warrant relating to petitioner's house situated at Zaman Park, Lahore may kindly be set aside which lacks the requisite legal parameters for a valid warrant in the interest of justice and fair play."

The police obtained the search warrant for Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence from the ATC on May 18. Imran Khan recently issued a message to the government to break away as many party members as it wants for the next two to three weeks but announce elections afterwards, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Khan said: "Give yourself time. If you want to take two or three weeks, then break away as many people as you want. At the rate you're going, you have already broken many and many more will break ... but it is my request to give a timeframe because the country is heading towards destruction." The PTI chief further said: "The economy is sinking ... so give yourself a timeframe of two to three weeks but then announce elections when you think you've broken away enough people from the PTI that it's no longer able of contesting elections." (ANI)

