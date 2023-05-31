Left Menu

North Korea spy satellite launch fails due to second-stage malfunction

27 am but failed to reach the desired place. The country pledged to make another attempt "as soon as possible," reported Kyodo News Agency citing a state-run Korean Central News Agency.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:09 IST
North Korea spy satellite launch fails due to second-stage malfunction
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae view a test launch of ballistic missile in April 2023 from an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The launch of North Korea's spy satellite failed on Wednesday, drawing a swift rebuke from the United States and its regional allies for the use of ballistic missile technology, Kyodo News Agency reported. Earlier in the morning, North Korea launched the satellite at 6:27 am but failed to reach the desired place. The country pledged to make another attempt "as soon as possible," reported Kyodo News Agency citing a state-run Korean Central News Agency.

The projectile fired from a site near Tongchang-ri, northwestern North Korea, may have disappeared over the Yellow Sea at around 6:35 am, the Japanese government said, adding it did not reach the intended distance announced by Pyongyang, according to Kyodo News Agency. Meanwhile, South Korea said that the projectile was a long-range ballistic missile that fell about 200 kilometres from the country's Eocheong Island in the Yellow Sea. It was retrieving an object that seemed to be part of what the North called a "space launch vehicle."

After the failure, KCNA said that some problems came. "serious defects" appeared, and the rocket carrying the spy satellite experienced an abnormal firing of its second-stage engine and lost propulsion, adding the failure was attributed to the "low reliability and stability of the new-type engine system." After the failure of the spy satellite, the senior officials of Japan, the United States and South Korea held phone talks and "strongly condemned" the latest launch involving the use of ballistic missile technology in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, according to the Japanese government, reported Kyodo News Agency.

The resolutions banning North Korea from utilizing ballistic technology have led to the imposition of sanctions on the country. Takehiro Funakoshi, the Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau chief, and his South Korean and U.S. counterparts, Kim Gunn and Sung Kim, agreed to continue monitoring the North's moves, the Japanese government said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023