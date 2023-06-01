Left Menu

Qatar PM, top Taliban leader hold secret meeting in Afghanistan

The meeting between Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada and Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani took place in Kandahar on May 12.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 12:55 IST
Qatar PM, top Taliban leader hold secret meeting in Afghanistan
Qatari PM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a secret meeting with the top Taliban leader in Afghanistan on May 12, CNN reported citing two sources familiar with the meeting. The meeting between Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada and Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani took place in Kandahar on May 12. The Biden administration was quickly briefed about the meeting, as per the CNN report.

After the meeting, US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Qatari PM held a telephonic conversation. A readout by the US State Department on May 13 noted Blinken's "appreciation for Qatar's continued assistance on Afghanistan." A few days later Qatar's Al Jazeera reported that Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani had visited Kabul as part of facilitating ties between the Taliban and the international community, as per the CNN report.

As per the news report, US officials have met occasionally with the Taliban in Doha since the American troops left Afghanistan in August 2021 amid the Taliban takeover. The US has closed its diplomatic compound in Kabul and relocated its diplomatic mission to Doha. Earlier in May, the Taliban was not invited to a United Nations-organised conference on Afghanistan in Doha. Envoys from the United States, China and Russia, as well as major European aid donors and key neighbours such as Pakistan, are among the representatives from about 25 countries and groups called to the two days of closed-door talks by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the Qatari capital on Monday, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the Taliban will not be invited to the meeting to discuss the dire humanitarian situation in the country and its international isolation. Taliban recognition was not on the agenda, Al Jazeera reported citing a UN source. The Taliban has been criticised for its growing curbs on women, including a ban on education and employment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023