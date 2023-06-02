Left Menu

Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki takes ride in Mumbai local, explores markets

He travelled in a local train in Mumbai and also posed for a photograph while standing at the gate of the train.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 06:56 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 06:56 IST
Japanese envoy Hiroshi Suzuki (Photo Credit: Twitter/@HiroSuzukiAmbJP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Japanese ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, who once lauded the hard work put in by workers to advance the bullet train project, was spotted travelling in a Mumbai local on Thursday. Suzuki was in Mumbai, commuting like a typical Mumbaikar.

He travelled in a local train in Mumbai and also posed for a photograph while standing at the gate of the train. "I'm in Mumbai," Suzuki tweeted.

In another tweet, he was seen in a Mumbai local market, looking at white shirts priced Rs 100 each. He captioned the photograph, "What a bargain! Should I buy?" Earlier this year, in April, Suzuki met US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti and discussed future cooperation of both nations with India, including the Quad and G20.

The Japan envoy said he was excited to work with Garcetti in Delhi. "Delighted to welcome Eric Garcetti @USAmbIndia to my residence as ambassador-designate of the USA. We had a wonderful time talking about our future cooperation with India including Quad and G20. Excited to work together closely with Eric here in Delhi. @ericgarcetti @USAmbIndia," the Japanese envoy wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

