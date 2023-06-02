Imran Khan's party President Parvez Elahi re-arrested after court orders release

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi was again arrested on Friday minutes after the judicial magistrate in Lahore ordered his release in an embezzlement case, Geo News reported. Earlier, on Thursday, Elahi was arrested by anti-corruption officials in the Rs70 million corruption case related to the embezzlement of development funds allocated for the Gujrat district.

Today, Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk issued the release orders while announcing the verdict he had reserved on a plea seeking Elahi's physical remand, according to Geo News. Geo News is an English-language Pakistani news channel. It provides the latest news, urdu news from pakistan, sports, cricket, politics and more.

"Parvez Elahi should be released if he is not wanted in any other case," the verdict had said. After being released from jail, Elahi, while talking with the reporters, said that he is innocent and a supporter of the Pakistan Army.

He also took the jibe at the former party leaders, who announced their decision to part ways with PTI chief Imran Khan, saying that he won't hold any press conference. Elahi recalled that he did not make any political case against anyone and blamed Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for his current predicament, reported Geo News.

According to Geo News, Elahi was arrested after an anti-corruption court last week revoked his temporary release for failing to appear in court due to health difficulties. His medical certificate, which said he was suffering from chest trouble, was also found fraudulent by the anti-corruption court judge. Elahi was wanted by anti-corruption police, according to Punjab interim Information Minister Amir Mir, who spoke to Geo News.

He said that the PTI president was escaping from his home when police stopped him and arrested him. The minister also stated that he put up resistance throughout the arrest, but the police were able to apprehend him, according to Geo News. It is pertinent to mention that after PTI Chief Khan was arrested on May 9, several p[arty workers took to the street and protested against this. And since the protest started hundreds of PTI officials and workers have been detained.

The crackdown on PTI leadership in the aftermath of the May 9 riots caused a wave of defection in the erstwhile ruling party, with several bigwigs leaving the party in protest at the violent rallies, including Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Aami Mehmood Kiani, Ali Zaidi, and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)