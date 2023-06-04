Left Menu

MoS Muraleedharan calls on Maldives President Ibrahim Solih in Male, exchanges views on bilateral cooperation

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday called on the President of Maldives Ibrahim Solih in Male and exchanged views on strengthening the bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday called on the President of Maldives Ibrahim Solih in Male and exchanged views on strengthening the bilateral cooperation between the two nations. "Honored to call-on President of the Maldives H.E @ibusolih and exchanged views on strengthening our bilateral cooperation Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodiji The time-tested and trustworthy partnership between India & the Maldives is poised to scale further new heights," the MoS tweeted.

Earlier today, the MoS, who is in Maldives on a 2-day visit gifted the island nation a consignment of anti-TB medicine. After gifting of a consignment of Anti-TB medicine to Maldives, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday described health cooperation as an "important pillar" of the bilateral ties between the two countries.

"Witnessed gifting of a consignment of Anti-TB medicine to Maldives @MoHmv, in Male Confident that the medicine will contribute to @governmentmv plan to eliminate TB from Maldives," the MoS wrote on Twitter. Health Cooperation is an important pillar of the India-Maldives Bilateral Relationship, he added.

Apart from a strong development relationship, India and the Maldives have been able to create a deep and intimate collaboration at all levels, including political, administrative, entrepreneurial, and people-to-people connections. "Our relationship has achieved huge progress in the last few years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. India's development cooperation portfolio in the Maldives has expanded significantly in recent years," MoS Muraleedharan said in Male in a press statement on Sunday.

Before the Maldives, the minister was in Malaysia from June 1-2, where he also interacted with the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur. MoS V Muraleedharan also attended cultural performances organised as part of an event titled 'Pravasi Bharatiya Utsav'. (ANI)

