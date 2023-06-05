Left Menu

Pakistan: Two soldiers die in clash in North Waziristan

The exchange of fire that took place on Saturday resulted in the deaths of two militants and the wounding of two more, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media branch, which was informed on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 07:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 07:45 IST
Pakistan: Two soldiers die in clash in North Waziristan
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two Pakistan army personnel were killed in a gunfight with militants in the tribal region of North Waziristan, which is part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to The News International. The exchange of fire that took place on Saturday resulted in the deaths of two militants and the wounding of two more, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media branch, which was informed on Sunday.

The News International is Pakistan's most widely read English daily. The ISPR said the troops effectively engaged the terrorists' position, successfully neutralising two militants, while two others were wounded, The News International reported.

The operation also led to the recovery of weapons and ammunition belonging to the slain terrorists. Amidst the intense firefight, two soldiers, identified as Naik Zaheer Abbas, aged 38 and hailing from the Khushab district, and Lance Naik Mairaj Ud Din, aged 23 and from Dera Ismail Khan district, died. The military's media wing further stated that the area is currently being sanitised to eliminate any remaining terrorists, The News International reported.

In a separate incident the day before, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army also died in a gunfight with terrorists in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The ISPR had issued a statement, confirming that two terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire in the Jani Khel area. The statement also highlighted the engagement of the terrorists' position by Pakistani troops, resulting in the elimination of two militants. (ANI)

