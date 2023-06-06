Left Menu

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members threatened to quit party, claims Imran Khan

"Chairman sb, I bore a lot of pressure [To quit PTI], but it has now become unbearable. [The threats] have now gone beyond business to the women of my house. Now there is no other way besides doing a press conference [and announcing dissociation from PTI]," Imran Khan posted a screenshot of a text message written in Urdu along with a translation for the same.

ANI | "Chairman Sb, I Bore A Lot Of Pressure | Updated: 06-06-2023 07:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 07:31 IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members threatened to quit party, claims Imran Khan
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the members of his party are being forced to quit the party by threatening harm to the women in their families. Sharing a screenshot of a text message claiming to be a former PTI member, Imran Khan took to Twitter and said, "This is the sort of pressure behind the "forced divorces".

"Chairman sb, I bore a lot of pressure [To quit PTI], but it has now become unbearable. [The threats] have now gone beyond business to the women of my house. Now there is no other way besides doing a press conference [and announcing dissociation from PTI]," Imran Khan posted a screenshot of a text message written in Urdu along with a translation for the same. "I had never thought this would happen. I only have 2 options now: either commit suicide or hold a press conference Chairman, I have been with you since the beginning when you first contested the election from Mianwali," the alleged message read further.

With the exodus of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and Jahangir Tareen -- the estranged party leader -- getting active post-May 9 riotings, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah predicted that three splinter groups will emerge in the future and that will no longer be a threat to Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan- based The News International reported. "On Jahangir Tareen's issue N-League should remain calm as our vote bank is not going anywhere," Sanaullah said.

In Punjab, it is the PML-N against PTI but after the May 9 rioting, the situation had changed, he added. "The PTI will get divided into two or three parts. One part will go into the PPP, second to Jahangir Tareen and third will remain in the PTI," predicted the interior minister.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9 and subsequent violent protests, during which unruly supporters and workers stormed and torched state installations almost across the country, unleashed a mass exodus of leaders from the former ruling party. The nearly three-day-long protests also claimed at least 8 lives and injured dozens of others with the incumbent coalition government suspending internet services and deploying army troops to maintain law and order situation.

Following the unprecedented attacks on defence and public properties, the crackdown was launched on the PTI to detain the suspect involved in the vandalism with the country's top civil-military leadership vowing to try rioters under relevant laws of the country including the Army Act. Since then, several PTI leaders including close aides of Khan have announced quitting the party over May 9 vandalism with some blaming Khan's policies for the attacks on the military installations. So far, more than 80 PTI leaders from across the nation have left the party. Geo News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

United States
2
Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New Stores to Combat Climate Change

Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New...

 India
3
(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply services mission to space station

(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply servic...

 United States
4
Germany, Indonesia agree to strengthen defence ties

Germany, Indonesia agree to strengthen defence ties

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023