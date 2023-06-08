Left Menu

Dubai International Chamber launches International Partners Network

The launch of the network was attended by more than 100 representatives from these organisations.

ANI | Updated: 08-06-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 21:54 IST
Dubai International Chamber launches International Partners Network
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], June 8 (ANI/WAM): Dubai International Chamber (DIC), one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has launched the International Partners Network, a new platform to enhance cross-border dialogue and cooperation between DIC and trade promotion agencies, commercial attaches, and business councils. The launch of the network was attended by more than 100 representatives from these organisations. During the event, Mohammad Ali Rashid Lootah, President and CEO of DIC, delivered a keynote address on the importance of cross-border cooperation for businesses. He also highlighted the chamber's efforts to support businesses in expanding into new markets.

Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President- International Relations, Dubai Chambers, commented, "We are in the process of reshaping and enhancing the role of country-specific business councils operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers. We are engaging with embassies and consulates in the UAE, as well as foreign trade and commercial offices that work with them, to establish several new business councils that will cover countries that are currently not represented by existing business councils." "Our goal is to empower these councils and commercial offices to expand their efforts to promote cross-border business opportunities and boost trade and investment flows between Dubai and other markets," he added.

"The international partners network is an ideal and exceptional platform for exchanging visions, ideas and proposals, introducing cooperation opportunities, encouraging dialogue, engaging target groups in efforts to stimulate a business environment, launching strategic initiatives for the chambers, and opening new channels of interaction, communication and partnership to serve the private sector and business communities in Dubai and these countries," Al Hashemi explained. The International Partners Network will be focused on updating stakeholders on the chamber's attraction and expansion plans, growth plans for its international offices, as well as to capture intelligence from their international counterparts on areas of collaboration and synergy. It supports Dubai International Chamber's strategic objectives of attracting 100 SMEs, 30 MNCs and expand100 Dubai-based companies by the end of 2024.

Dubai International Chamber is focused on strengthening partnerships with global corporations, investors and entrepreneurs - working to boost Dubai's status as a major global trading hub. The chamber supports Dubai's vision to expand to new global markets, forge new economic partnerships and support local companies in achieving global success, while also attracting promising talent and investors from across the world. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023