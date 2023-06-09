Left Menu

US: 21 injured in walkway collapse at Beach Park in Texas

The teenagers, aged 14 to 18, were visiting from Cypress and Tomball, outside Houston, and Spring Branch, outside San Antonio. They were there as part of a summer camp run by the Bayou City Fellowship, city officials said in a news release, New York Times reported.

ANI | Updated: 09-06-2023 07:57 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 07:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Five teenagers were airlifted to a hospital and 16 others were also injured when part of an elevated walkway collapsed on Thursday at a park in Surfside Beach, Texas, city officials said, New York Times reported. None of the teenagers sustained life-threatening injuries, the city officials said.

The teenagers, aged 14 to 18, were visiting from Cypress and Tomball, outside Houston, and Spring Branch, outside San Antonio. They were there as part of a summer camp run by the Bayou City Fellowship, city officials said in a news release, New York Times reported. Officials said that the collapse occurred at about 1 pm (local time) at Stahlman Park, a seaside recreation area with access to the beach and views of the Gulf of Mexico. The coastal community of Surfside Beach is about 60 miles south of Houston.

"The cause of the incident is still under investigation," city officials said in a statement, New York Times reported. Five teenagers were airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, the city said. Six of the teenagers were taken to local hospitals by ambulance, and about 10 others were taken by private vehicle.

Further details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

