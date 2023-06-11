Pakistan: Policeman killed in exchange of fire with criminals in Lakki Marwat

A cop was killed in an exchange of fire between police and unidentified criminals in the Shahbazkhel area of Lakki Marwat district, an official said, reported Dawn. The official added that a team from the Shahbazkhel police post had put up a picket on the Indus Highway between Bannu-DI Khan after learning that six armed motorcyclists thought to be terrorists were spotted wandering in the town, as per the report published in Dawn.

Dawn is a Pakistan-based English-language newspaper. According to the official, when the police saw three motorbikes travelling from the Darra Pezu side, they got vigilant and took positions.

"As the cops moved towards them, the armed motorcyclists opened fire, triggering an exchange of fire," he added. According to the official, Zikrya, a constable, was killed during the exchange of fire. He stated that the attackers got off one of the motorcycles and fled into a neighbouring forest. The official said, "Police gave them a chase but they disappeared in the forest taking cover of night."

After the constable's body had completed all medical and legal requirements at the District Headquarters Hospital in Tajazai, it was moved to the police lines for burial. The funeral prayers were attended by district police officer Mohammad Ashfaq Khan, SP investigations Murad Khan, civil administration and military authorities, as well as individuals from many walks of life.

Police and army officers placed floral wreaths on his coffin as a police contingent gave their colleague a guard of honour. Later, the cop was laid to rest at a graveyard in his native village, Dawn reported. (ANI)

