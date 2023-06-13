UAE participates in International Forum of Education Ministers in Kazan

Moscow [Russia], June 13 (ANI/WAM): Eng. Mohammed Al Qassim, Director-General of the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE), said that education has always been fundamental to ensuring the UAE's long-term sustainable development. He made these remarks while addressing the International Forum of Education Ministers in Kazan, which is held under the patronage of Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

Leading the UAE's delegation to the Forum, Al Qassim said that the UAE continues to pursue the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who always viewed education as the foundation of peoples' progress and prosperity. Rustam Minnikhanov, President of Tatarstan, and 39 education ministers from various countries attended the event.

Al Qassim added that education is a key priority of the UAE's ambitious plans, and the country has invested in developing its education system and aligning it with international best practices. "Under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we in the UAE have a forward-looking vision for tomorrow. We envision and create the future. We live in a time of technological and technical advances, and we aim to keep pace with and benefit from them. We are open to learning from successful experiences while preserving our national identity and culture. We are committed to passing them to our children, generation after generation," he added.

"The strategic partnership between the UAE and the Russian Federation has been highly valued, particularly in the field of education. This partnership has materialised through various initiatives, such as establishing the Russian School of Abu Dhabi, where more than 120 students are currently enrolled. Additionally, academic exchange programmes have been launched, along with joint research and scientific projects. Training camps for Emirati students have also been organised in several Russian cities, where they participated in various competitions, including the 45th WorldSkills Competition in Kazan in 2019," he added. (ANI/WAM)

