Left Menu

India on its way to dominate mobile manufacturing landscape

India's infrastructure, favourable government policies and large talented workforce have attracted giant global corporations.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 22:38 IST
India on its way to dominate mobile manufacturing landscape
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is currently on its way to dominating the mobile manufacturing landscape. Prime Minister Modi said that India has become the second-largest producer of mobile phones in the world. India's infrastructure, favourable government policies and large talented workforce have attracted giant global corporations. The biggest smartphone company, Apple is turning to India to manufacture its products. South Korean company Samsung has opened its largest factory in Noida. Be it manufacturing, assembling or outsourcing, India has emerged as the first destination for mobile phone companies.

A fast-developing India has strengthened its grip on technology and has allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment in the mobile sector that has not just provided clarity around the definition of the term "manufacturing" but has given a transparent framework to investors. Apple already assembles its mobile in India through three of its global suppliers FOXCONN and PEGATRON in Tamil Nadu and WISTRON in Karnataka.

Now this electronics behemoth is turning to India and making iPhones here under the banner of 'Make in India'. A big part of India's success in the telecom sector is its ability to innovate and deliver cost-effective products. Indian tech and electronics company LAVA which is well known as a handset manufacturer has now become the first Indian brand to launch a consumer 5G smartphone for the domestic market.

With great infrastructure, a talented workforce and the foresight to create phones for not only the domestic market but also the overseas market, this Indian mobile manufacturer is all set to double down on its manufacturing operations. With the launch of their Agni 2 smartphone, LAVA is now rolling out what it calls 'Made in India' phones.

According to India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) to IANS- From manufacturing to assembling to packaging, Indian mobile brands are performing remarkably well. The companies are able to produce efficient battery chargers along with meticulous phone designs. With strong support from the government, India surpassed USD 10 billion worth of Smartphone exports in the fiscal year 2022-2023. "The mobile industry which has grown from two manufacturers to 200 manufacturers in the mobile ecosystem is a living example of success,'' said Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal.

According to IBEF, the government has come up with a well-designed scheme that offers incentives of four to six per cent on incremental sales of mobiles manufactured in India to qualified companies for a period of five years. With Micromax, Lava, Intex and Karbonn scripting success with low-cost phones, the Indian smartphone market is entering a hyper-growth phase. With Indian engineers who are focused on future breakthroughs and on enhancing manufacturing processes through automation and robotics, companies are able to trim down their costs whilst increasing their productivity.

With agile policies and an anti-fragile mindset, India is propelling inclusive growth in the mobile sector and is steadily emerging as an ideal development model for the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023