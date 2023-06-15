Left Menu

UAE Vice President Mansour bin Zayed, Yemeni PM discuss bilateral relations, latest developments in Yemen over phone

The Prime Minister of Yemen briefed Sheikh Mansour on the current situation and challenges in Yemen, and the importance of the continuity of humanitarian and developmental support.

  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 15 (ANI/WAM): His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, had a phone conversation with Maeen Abdulmalik, Prime Minister of the Republic of Yemen. During the call, they discussed UAE-Yemen relations, and the latest developments in the efforts to restore peace in Yemen.

The Prime Minister of Yemen briefed Sheikh Mansour on the current situation and challenges in Yemen, and the importance of the continuity of humanitarian and developmental support. For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mansour reiterated the UAE's commitment to continuing its efforts to support and stand by Yemen, to help serve the interests of the Yemeni people and protect their security and stability. (ANI/WAM)

