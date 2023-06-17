PM Modi writes to G20 members, seeks full membership for African Union

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a bold step in taking Africa's voice on the international stage and shaping the future of the shared world, sources said, adding that he has written to G20 counterparts to provide African Union with full membership at the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, New Delhi. According to the sources, PM Modi has proposed that the African Union be given full membership at the upcoming Delhi Summit of G20, on their request.

Prime Minister Modi firmly advocates and supports the Africa cause and has led from the front in this matter. This will be the right step towards a just, fair, more inclusive and representative global architecture and governance sources added. Prime Minister Modi is also a strong believer in holding a greater voice of the Global South countries on international platforms, particularly of African countries, noted the sources.

As part of India's G20 Presidency, he has particularly focused on incorporating priorities of the African countries in the G20 agenda, they added. Earlier, while addressing the 18th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave in Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Africa occupies an important place in India's Foreign Policy and during the last nine years, this has been consciously stepped up under the direction of PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday in the national capital.

The minister added that India's engagement with Africa has been strengthened under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

