6.3 magnitude quake hits off coast of Central Mexico
ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 19-06-2023 03:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 03:17 IST
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 hit off the coast of Central Mexico, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Monday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 19-06-2023, 02:00:20 IST, Lat: 22.87 & Long: -108.82, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Off Coast of Central, Mexico," NCS tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
