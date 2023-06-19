Expert panel highlights key role of women leaders in climate agenda

Abu Dhabi [United Arab Emirates], June 19 (ANI/WAM): The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the European Union Delegation to the UAE, the Embassy of Sweden in Abu Dhabi and the Swedish Dialogue Institute for the Middle East and North Africa organised a panel discussion to highlight the vital role of women leaders in advancing the climate agenda and accelerating the green transition ahead of the COP28 conference. Themed "The Role of Women Leadership in Addressing the Climate Agenda", the panel discussion brought together esteemed guests and influential speakers, who are actively engaged in climate action and women empowerment. The panellists included Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director-General of Emirates Nature-WWF, Dr. Dena Assaf, UN Resident Coordinator in the UAE, Dr. Sara Chehab, Senior Research Fellow at AGDA, Hafsa Halawa, Independent Consultant, Chafic Traboulsi, Regional Vice President, Head of Networks Operations and Sales in the Middle East and Africa region, Ericsson, and Malak Abdulla, UAE Youth Climate Delegate, COP28. Charlotta Sparre, the Director of the Swedish Dialogue Institute, moderated the panel.The event emphasised the significant contributions of women leaders in the UAE and across the MENA region to address the climate agenda, accelerate the green transition, and make climate change negotiations an inclusive arena where women's voices are heard.

Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of the AGDA, said, "Through this event, we intend to promote the role of women leaders across the UAE and MENA region in addressing the pressing climate agenda. In collaboration with our esteemed partners, we strive to inspire and empower women as we build momentum towards COP28. "This event unites distinguished figures from the government, private sector, academia, and international organisations. It fosters a platform to share positive examples, surmount challenges, and devise strategies for enhancing women's leadership. Together, we wholeheartedly embrace the power of women's full, equal, and meaningful participation in shaping our climate future."

In her welcoming remarks, Liselott Andersson, Ambassador of Sweden to the UAE, said, "When talking about gender equality and climate, it is not only a matter of vulnerability to the consequences of climate change. Women and girls must also be seen as actors, who, if included to a greater degree in decision-making and implementation, can contribute to better climate policies." Charlotta Sparre said, "Gender equality is not only an issue of bringing women into the climate agenda, but also how men and women can work together to enhance the climate agenda. Over the past few years, we have seen increasing attention and awareness towards the issue of inclusivity, but we do not yet see enough women's representation.

"For women already in leadership positions, we must ask ourselves how we can best leverage their positions to advance women's participation at all levels further. Every one of us carries some of the responsibility to ensure that we bring our recommendations into our respective domains." In closing, Andrea Matteo Fontana, Ambassador of the EU to the UAE, highlighted the need to create more spaces where everyone, including women and girls, can effectively participate in the collective efforts to address the climate crisis and move the agenda forward.

He said, "Today, we heard several positive developments, but we must acknowledge the persisting and systemic barriers that continue to hinder women's ability to participate in the climate agenda effectively. The reality is that women remain under-represented in climate forums, including at the COP. Substantially fewer women than men participate in negotiations on key climate issues. "This year, the COP28 Presidency in the UAE has demonstrated its commitment to advancing women's leadership - including by appointing two remarkable female leaders as their Champions. But we must each do our part to continue to break down these barriers and create new opportunities to advance women's leadership in climate action."

Representatives from the diplomatic community in the UAE, government and specialised agencies, international organisations, non-governmental organisations, academia, think tanks, the private sector, and youth organisations attended the event. The event served as a powerful platform to acknowledge the contributions of women leaders in addressing the climate agenda and promoting sustainable development. Moreover, it aimed at inspiring further advancements in women's leadership ahead of the upcoming COP28, to be held in the UAE from 30th November to 12th December 2023. (ANI/WAM)

