Left Menu

PM Modi leaves for Washington D.C; to receive ceremonial welcome at White House tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a maiden state visit to the US, emplaned for Washington DC on Wednesday after overseeing a special Yoga session on the lawns of the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 21:29 IST
PM Modi leaves for Washington D.C; to receive ceremonial welcome at White House tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport, leaving for Washington DC(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a maiden state visit to the US, emplaned for Washington DC on Wednesday after overseeing a special Yoga session on the lawns of the United Nations headquarters in New York City. The event, organised to mark the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga, also created a Guinness World Record for most nationalities performing Yoga together.

After landing in Washington DC, PM Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of Prime Minister Modi the same evening.

PM Modi will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress on the same day. On June 23, Prime Minister Modi will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In addition to official engagements, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023