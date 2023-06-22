Second back-to-back tremors of magnitude over 4 jolts Myanmar

Second back-to-back tremors of the magnitude of over 4 jolted Myanmar, 3 hours after the first one that took place around 11:57 pm. An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Myanmar's Yangon on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The quake occurred at 02:52:08 IST. Its depth was reported at 10 Km.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 15.40 latitude and 96.19 longitude respectively. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 22-06-2023, 02:52:08 IST, Lat: 15.40 & Long: 96.19, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 160 km S of Yangon, Myanmar"," the NCS said in a tweet.

This is the second quake within 3 hours of the first one that took place around 11:57 pm. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-06-2023, 23:56:23 IST, Lat: 14.83 & Long: 96.56, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 227km S of Yangon, Myanmar," the NCS said in a tweet.

No reports of casualties have surfaced yet. Further details awaited. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)