"Such an honour to be with PM Modi...": Award winning singer Mary Millben after performing Yoga

Taking to Twitter, Millben said, "Such an honour to be with you today Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, Richard Gere, NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Her Excellency Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, and all at the @UN for this memorable day.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 09:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 09:56 IST
"Such an honour to be with PM Modi...": Award winning singer Mary Millben after performing Yoga
Award-winning international singer Mary Millben with PM modi (Image Credit: Twitter/@MaryMillben). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Award-winning international singer Mary Millben expressed her immense joy upon meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it was "such an honour."

"We are delighted to have you in the United States for this important visit, Prime Minister @narendramodi," she added. The award-winning international singer, who is all set to perform for PM Modi and other guests at a diaspora reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) on June 23, said that she is looking forward to welcoming guests.

"I look to performing for you and guests on Friday in Washington, D.C. God bless you and the #USIndia alliance. #internationalyogaday #india #narendramodi #PMModiUSVisit," Millben said in a tweet. Millben has been formally invited by the Steering Committee to perform for PM Modi during his official state visit to the US from June 21-23.

Millben will on the invitation of India's Permanent Representative to the UN, attend the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters (UNHQ) on June 21 with Prime Minister Modi on the UNHQ North Lawn. Millben said: "I have great anticipation and excitement as the Prime Minister visits the United States next week. This visit celebrates the U.S.-India relationship, the world's two largest democracies and the most important relationship in the world today," said Millben.

"I look forward to joining United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, Ambassador Ruchira Kamobj, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams in welcoming Prime Minister Modi for this first event in the United States," she said. Mary made her first trip to India to perform at the celebrations of the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. Mary made history as the first American and African American artist to be invited to India for the Independence Day observance and for an audience of 1.4 billion people.

PM Modi, who arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday, has reached the White House and was welcomed by United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Meanwhile, PM Modi will attend the state dinner on Thursday which US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting.

The Prime Minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the same day. On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Later on, he will meet business leaders of 20 top American companies here and is also expected to address a gathering of more than 1,500 diaspora and business leaders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

