15 standing ovations, 79 applauses during PM Modi's address to the joint session of US Congress; BJP leaders hail him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to a joint sitting of the US Congress evoked multiple standing ovations, applauses and cheers from American lawmakers.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 20:43 IST
PM Modi addressed joint sitting of US Congress (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to a joint sitting of the US Congress evoked multiple standing ovations, applauses and cheers from American lawmakers. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders hailed PM Modi and said his visionary policies have instilled confidence in the world about India's potential. In his address to a joint sitting of the US Congress on Thursday, the Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the long-standing and strong bipartisan support in the US Congress for the deepening of India-US relations.

He spoke about the rapid strides made in India-US bilateral relations and shared his vision for elevating bilateral ties. He also outlined the enormous progress made by India and the opportunities that it presents for the world. US Vice President Kamala Harris was also present on the occasion. On arrival at the Capitol Hill, PM Modi was accorded a formal welcome by the Congressional Leaders.

He had separate meetings with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the Congressional leaders. Speaker McCarthy hosted a reception in honour of the Prime Minister.

This was the Prime Minister's second address to the Joint Sitting of the US Congress. He previously addressed the US Congress during his official visit to US in September 2016. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister were among BJP leaders who hailed PM Modi's speech and the enthusiastic response from the US lawmakers.

"Proudest moments! Our leader, son of Bharat Mata, Hon PM @narendramodi ji gets 15 standing ovations, 79 applauses during his address to the joint session of the US Congress. Phenomenal! No one ever will be able to bring glory to India the way Modi Ji did !," Fadanvis said in a tweet . Sarma said the applauses and standing ovations, were a testament to the admiration that the members of Congress have for him

"Truly heartwarming to see the US Congress welcome Hon PM @narendramodi Ji with such enthusiasm & excitement. The chants of 'Modi Modi', followed by showering of applauses & standing ovations, were a testament to the deep respect & admiration that the members of Congress have for him. His visionary policies have instilled confidence in the world about India's potential," Sarma said in a tweet. BJP also lauded PM Modi's speech from its official handle.

"15 standing ovations to PM Modi in the US Congress...the historical moments of unprecedented respect and admiration for him!" the party said in a tweet. (ANI)

