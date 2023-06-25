Left Menu

Afghanistan: Tailors say sales down as Eid approaches

Tailors and fabric sellers say that due to economic challenges and unemployment, their work is in bad condition.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 10:02 IST
On the eve of Eid Al-Adha, some tailors and fabric sellers in Afghanistan complain that financial conditions are not good, and sales are low in the capital, TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Tailors and fabric sellers say that due to economic challenges and unemployment, their work is in bad condition. It has been 35 years since Burhanullah worked in a tailor shop and he is the only breadwinner of his family. He considers the economic challenges of the country's citizens to be the reason for his decreased sales.

Burhan said: "Compared with last year, work has changed. Afghan clothes are mostly used...the economic condition of people is not good." "In the past, we had so much work and many customers, but right now most of our customers have gone out of the country," said Jamaluddin, a tailor.

Meanwhile, in the other corner of Kabul, some fabric sellers and clothes are also concerned about the bad conditions. "Our work is not good because people are not interested in shopping these days," said Abdul Fatah, a clothes seller.

"Before people had work and jobs and had money and came with their families for shopping, but now, compared with the previous government our work is not good," said Abdul Fahim, a fabric seller, as per TOLO News. Every year with the arrival of Eid al-Adha, many people in the country enthusiastically buy clothes, but this year, due to the poverty and challenges in the country, they cannot celebrate Eid this way. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

