Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck south-eastern of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Monday, reported National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The depth of the quake was reported at 31 km.

According to NCS, it took place at 12:16:57 (IST) and the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at Latitude- 36.43 and Longitude- 71.48, respectively. Further details awaited. No reports of material damage or casualties are known as of yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)