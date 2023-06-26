Left Menu

Oman Prime Minister meets NSA Doval, delivers personal message of greetings from PM Modi

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday met Sultan and Prime Minister of Oman Haitham bin Tarik and delivered a personal message of greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 18:14 IST
Oman Prime Minister meets NSA Doval, delivers personal message of greetings from PM Modi
National Security Advisor to India Ajit Doval with Prime Minister of Oman Haitham bin Tarik (Photo Credits: Oman News Agency). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday met Sultan and Prime Minister of Oman Haitham bin Tarik and delivered a personal message of greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported. The Prime Minister of Oman received the message when he gave an audience to National Security Advisor to India Ajit Doval, at Al Baraka Palace.

Doval conveyed the greetings of the Indian Prime Minister to the Prime Minister of Oman, along with the premier's wishes for progress and prosperity for Oman. In return, Haitham bin Tarik conveyed his greetings to PM Modi, as well as wished him for further progress and prosperity in the Indian Republic, according to ONA.

According to ONA, the audience was attended by the Minister of the Royal Office General Sultan Mohammed Al Nu'amani who received Ajit Doval and his accompanying delegation this morning. At the beginning of the meeting, the Minister of the Royal Office welcomed the guest and extended his thanks and appreciation to the Prime Minister of Oman for further means of cooperation in order to achieve common interests between Oman and India, as per ONA.

During the meeting, they exchanged cordial talks and reviewed bilateral relations between Oman and India. They also explored means of expanding these relations in all fields and exchanged views about various issues of common interest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023