Israel: Attempt to smuggle millions in illegal drugs thwarted

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 29 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police said Thursday afternoon that an attempt to smuggle into Israel hundreds of kilograms of a new drug of the MDMB type was thwarted. The drugs were said to be worth millions of Dollars and were discovered with the aid of Bulgarian authorities. The drugs confiscated were said to be in a powder form, from which tablets and so forth could be produced.

Police said Central Police Department detectives worked with narcotics investigators at the National Customs of Bulgaria office in an undercover investigation that exposed the smuggling that came in the form of packages shipped from an unspecified location somewhere in the Far East. During the investigation, the suspects, who were not identified except to say they are residents of Rehovot and Ashdod in their 40s, were monitored and after sufficient evidence was gathered against them the police moved to arrest the two.

MDMB is a synthetic cannabinoid compound. There has been a problem in Israel throughout the years where such illegal forms of marijuana caused serious harm to users as their contents are not regulated and no one knows what they actually contain. (ANI/TPS)

