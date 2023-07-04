Left Menu

Greece boat tragedy: Pakistan arrests 3 more people in human trafficking case

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three more people as alleged human traffickers in the wake of the Greece boat tragedy.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 16:11 IST
Greece boat tragedy: Pakistan arrests 3 more people in human trafficking case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three alleged human traffickers in the wake of the Greece boat tragedy, ARY News reported on Tuesday. To investigate the Greece boat tragedy, the FIA started a nationwide crackdown against human traffickers.

At least 750 people - half of them Pakistanis - were believed to be on board a fishing trawler carrying illegal migrants to Italy that capsized off the coast of Greece on June 14. Only 104 people, including 12 Pakistanis survived. According to Deputy Director FIA Tariq Masood, the human traffickers were arrested from Phalia and Kharian City.

Separately, Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) froze the bank accounts of 41 human smugglers, arrested in connection with the Greece Boat tragedy. Earlier, Pakistani officials confirmed the death of four more people from Sarai Alamgir of Pakistan's Punjab in the Greece boat tragedy, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The deceased people were identified as Shabbir Ahmed, Shoaib Baig, Asad Baig, and Mirza Mubeen. As per the news report, the deceased people were friends. Furthermore, more than 12 missing people were from Sialkot. Last week, Pakistan's Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) arrested two more human smugglers in connection with the Greece Boat incident, according to ARY News. Tariq Masood, Deputy Director of FIA said that they have arrested two agents in Mandi Bahauddin who sent five people to Greece and charged Rs 2.2 million from them.

The smugglers have been identified as Mauzam Riaz and Adnan Anwar, as per ARY News. So far, 16 human smugglers have been arrested in relation to the Greece Boat tragedy, the official added. The FIA has lodged human smuggling and money laundering cases against Riaz and Anwar and further investigation is being carried out, reported ARY News. Earlier, FIA Deputy Director Masood said that human traffickers residing in foreign countries would be bought to Pakistan via Interpol. (ANI)

