Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Missile Ship in Crimea
Ukraine's military successfully hit the Russian missile ship Tsiklon in Crimea, which is currently occupied by Moscow. This significant event occurred on Sunday, as confirmed by the Ukrainian general staff on Tuesday, although no additional details were provided.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-05-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 19:37 IST
Ukraine
