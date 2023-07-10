Taliban calls on international community to remove sanctions

The Taliban has called on the international community to remove sanctions to facilitate engagement with global organisations, Tolo News reported. Tolo News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

After the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, the Afghan assets in foreign reserves were frozen. The UN Security Council in August 2022, failed to reach an agreement on whether to extend travel exemptions for 13 Taliban officials. According to Tolo News findings, more than USD 9 billion in assets were frozen by the US and European countries, restrictions were placed on the banking system and transferring money abroad, and travel bans were placed on 15 Taliban officials.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that restrictions on travelling do not benefit any side. He said, "About 14 to 15 officials have issues with travelling. It (travel ban) existed previously but it has been extended. This doesn't benefit any side as the travels of the leaders are necessary for engagement with the world and development of Afghanistan."

The Taliban's Ministry of Economy (MoE) said that the imposed sanctions by the international community are affecting the life of the people of Afghanistan. "The imposition of pressure policy and sanctions by some of the countries has affected our countrymen," said Abdul Latif Nazari, Taliban deputy Minister of Economy.

But political analysts gave various opinions about the sanctions on the Islamic Emirate's leaders. "If the Taliban wants, they can bring reform as an independent government and accept the conditions to get out of the blacklist and travel bans," said Aziz Maarij, a political analyst.

"The Afghan currency is in a good position due to the strategic deposits of Afghanistan's assets which guarantee the international value of the Afghan currency, although it is frozen," said Azeraksh Hafizi, an economist, according to Tolo News. (ANI)

