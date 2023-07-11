Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth quits politics, announces retirement

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha will not run for re-election and has decided to retire from politics, according to his party's announcement on Tuesday, CNN reported. The declaration was made two days before Thailand's parliament was scheduled to elect a new prime minister in the wake of a May election in which most Thais rejected military support for the government.

Since taking over as army head in a coup in 2014, Prayuth, 69, has been the prime minister of Thailand. According to CNN, he was elected leader with the support of the Senate in 2019 after his party's alliance secured the most seats in the legislature.

The military-backed elite that has dominated Thailand since the coup received a powerful rebuke from voters in May's general election, capping years of growing resentment over the way conservative cliques have run the country. The liberal Move Forward Party took home the most seats and the majority of the popular vote. This party garnered a significant following among young Thais thanks to its reformist platform. Second place went to Pheu Thai, Thailand's most prominent opposition party and a populist force for 20 years, CNN reported.

Notably, Prayuth will remain as prime minister until the new government is formed. Growing authoritarianism and rising inequality have damaged the former general's tenure as prime minister after leading a military coup. 2020 saw protests across the nation by young people demanding Prayuth's ouster. As per CNN, the widespread demonstrations were sparked by broken promises to restore democracy and what protestors claim is a violation of civil liberties and rights. (ANI)

