Left Menu

Pakistan: Federal Investigation Agency arrests Customs officers in mega corruption scandal

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two Pakistan Customs Officers  in the mega corruption scandal, according to ARY News. 

ANI | Updated: 14-07-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 23:35 IST
Pakistan: Federal Investigation Agency arrests Customs officers in mega corruption scandal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two Pakistan Customs Officers in the mega corruption scandal, according to ARY News. The two officers identified as Tariq Mahmood and Yawar Abbass, were missing from last week, rounded up while going to Islamabad.

According to the FIA officials, the arrested Pakistan Customs officers used to take money from the smugglers for clearance of their goods from checkposts, reported ARY News. According to FIA officials, Rs 5.4 million, USD 2,500, and 6,100 Darhams were also recovered from their possession.

The officers were receiving Rs 40 to 60 million monthly from the customs checkposts, the FIA officials said. They added that a mega corruption scandal has been registered against the customs officers at the FIA anti-corruption circle, reported ARY News.

Earlier in December, a foreign national has alleged in his complaint to the Deputy Collector Customs Airport Islamabad that a Customs official at Islamabad Airport regularly took hefty amounts in bribe money from him in return for passing the personal goods accompanying him during his visit to Islamabad, Pakistan Today reported. Citing sources, the report said that the customs department was involved in a 'mad money making spree everywhere', which includes facilitating the smuggling of contraband goods on roads and facilitating valuation frauds and by clearing imported goods against locally fabricated invoice values on custom stations.

Earlier in 2020, police arrested two customs department workers for selling liquor seized by the department in Karachi, according to ARY News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
3
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
4
MEIL, Chinese BYD seek govt approval to set up USD 1 bn EV facility in Telangana

MEIL, Chinese BYD seek govt approval to set up USD 1 bn EV facility in Telan...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023