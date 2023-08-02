Left Menu

PTI terminates membership of 22 party leaders

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has terminated the party membership of 22 more PTI leaders of South Punjab, including former Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar, reported Dawn. 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has terminated the party membership of 22 more PTI leaders of South Punjab, including former Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar, reported Dawn. The PTI has terminated over 80 leaders in less than a fortnight for violating party policies.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper. The notification from PTI regarding the termination of membership stated, "Now, you are served with this notice of termination of your basic membership from PTI. You are directed to refrain from using the party name, designation and/or membership in any manner whatsoever, failing which the party reserves the right to take action against you which may also lead to legal action."

Some of the members of south Punjab who got their membership expelled included Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari, Syed Nad­eem Zaman Shah, Ehti­sh­­am ul Haq Laleka, Prince Bahawal Khan Abbasi, Sabeen Gul, Usman Buzdar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Mian Shafi Muhammad, Syed Muhammad Asghar Shah, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Muhammad Akhtar Malik and Muhammad Afzal. Last week, the party also terminated the basic party membership of some other PTI leaders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which included former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Ziaullah Khan Bangash, Shaukat Ali, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Ehtisham Javed Akbar, Aghaz Ikramullah Gandapur, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir, Zahoor Shakir, Wilson Wazir and Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq, according to Dawn.

In July, the PTI suspended the basic party membership of six more party leaders, following the termination of membership of former Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, according to ARY News. The PTI terminated the basic party membership of former Defence Minister Pervez Khattak for not 'giving satisfactory reply about inciting PTI members to leave the party'.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued the termination letter 'with reference to the show cause notice' served to Pervez Khattak last month, reported ARY News. However, in June, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that the members of his party are being forced to quit the party by threatening harm to the women in their families. (ANI)

