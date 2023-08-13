Left Menu

Afghanistan: Herat witnesses 70 pc decline in manufacturing activities due to power shortage

The decline in the inflow of imported electricity has caused concerns regarding the stability of Herat's power supply and its potential impact on various sectors, including the industrial sector, which heavily relies on a consistent and abundant source of energy.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 07:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Taliban-led Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines said that a 70 per cent decline in manufacturing activities was witnessed within its industrial town, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported. The decline in manufacturing activities occurred due to severe power shortages, which led to the loss of thousands of jobs for the local people.

According to officials, a significant portion of Herat city, covering its industrial hub, depends on imported electricity from Iran. However, there has been a reduction of 70 per cent in the volume of energy imported from Iran over the past week. This decline in the inflow of imported electricity has caused concerns regarding the stability of Herat's power supply and its potential impact on various sectors, including the industrial sector, which heavily relies on a consistent and abundant source of energy, Khaama Press reported.

Hamidullah Khadim, head of the Taliban-led Chamber of Industries and Mines in Herat, said, "Herat industrial town has 30 megawatts of electricity, of which approximately 70 megawatts of electricity has been cut from the substation of Herat industrial town by the Islamic Republic of Iran, and this problem continues all the time," according to Khaama Press report. Khadim stressed that they have engaged in several discussions with the Taliban-led officials regarding the issue. However, no concrete action has been taken to address the issue.

In the meantime, the factory owners and Herat residents expressed their concerns regarding the inadequacy of the inflow of electricity from Iran. The situation has sparked concerns among the local residents due to the persistent shortages in the supply of electricity, affecting various sectors and aspects of daily life. Meanwhile, Nisar Ahmad Elyas, a spokesperson for the Taliban-appointed Herat governor said that the local administration is actively making efforts to address the issue, as per the Khaama Press report. Elyas said that the administration is committed to finding a solution to the issue. (ANI)

