Left Menu

Youths unleash creativity in Sharjah's inspiring summer programme

This dynamic event catered to youths aged 13 to 18, spanning a vibrant seven-week period from 3rd July to 17th August 2023. With the captivating theme of "Where Skill Meets Fun," the programme was meticulously designed to polish skills, unearth budding innovators, and channel their fervour into the realms of technology, art, culture, creativity, and sports.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 22:21 IST
Youths unleash creativity in Sharjah's inspiring summer programme
Flag of the United Arab Emirates . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sharjah [UAE], August 20 (ANI/WAM): In a creatively charged environment primed for innovation, over 1400 young talents enthusiastically engaged in the "Your Summer with Us" initiative, orchestrated by the Sharjah Youth under the aegis of the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators. This dynamic event catered to youths aged 13 to 18, spanning a vibrant seven-week period from 3rd July to 17th August 2023. With the captivating theme of "Where Skill Meets Fun," the programme was meticulously designed to polish skills, unearth budding innovators, and channel their fervour into the realms of technology, art, culture, creativity, and sports.

Throughout their summer hiatus, participants embarked on an inspiring educational voyage, navigating an array of interactive programmes and workshops curated by Sharjah Youth. A total of 257 meticulously crafted activities, programmes, and guided excursions formed an intricate tapestry, mirroring the visionary ethos of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as well as Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu' Qarn Foundation.

Their shared vision underscored the significance of nurturing youthful potential, nurturing an environment that cultivates their talents, and elevating the foundation's pioneering role in steering youthful endeavours towards equipping them with skills for the future. The exciting journey ended with a big event at the Wasit Youth Centre. Here, they displayed an exhibition to show the great results of the Skill Lab. The Sharjah Youth organised this exhibition to celebrate what their members achieved. It proved how creative and skilled the members became through various programmes in the Skill Lab. These programmes helped them develop different skills in many areas. All these activities worked together to improve the participant's skills in a well-rounded way.

The exhibit showed glass containers with tiny plant landscapes, made by young talents who put a lot of care into the designs. There were also beautiful rugs and artistic things made by the participants using their crafting skills and materials for making textiles. The Youth Studio's diverse portfolio of programmes spanned photography and auditory content creation, including podcasts. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023