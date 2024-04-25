Sharjah Airport Authority discusses enhancing proactive work plan strategies

Sharjah [UAE], April 25 (ANI/WAM): Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), presided over the coordination meeting for the concerned work teams at the airport, in the presence of Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of SAA, several department managers, and representatives from the SAA's strategic partners from the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, the Airport Passengers Customs Centre, and the Ports and Airports Police Department at Sharjah Police. In addition to the Sharjah Airport Immigration Control Center, and the Sharjah Aviation Services company, with the aim of discussing the proactive and precautionary action plans adopted in emergency situations and crises and ways to develop them.

Al Midfa valued the efforts of all teams working at Sharjah Airport during the recent weather conditions experienced by the UAE in mid-April, stressing the importance of cooperation to ensure the continuity and efficiency of operations under various exceptional circumstances, and continuing to provide the highest standards of security and safety for airport goers, including passengers and staff, in line with the highest global practices and standards in the aviation and travel sector. The meeting's agenda included discussing the roles of the concerned parties and the mechanism for their activation in all facilities of Sharjah Airport, including the passenger, cargo buildings, and surrounding areas, and reviewing the key challenges faced by the concerned teams during the weather conditions regarding receiving passengers and the services provided to them inside the airport, and the situation of flight operations and aircraft movement.

The attendees also discussed a package of developmental proposals, potential improvement opportunities, and strategies for efficient and effective proactive plans to ensure further readiness for all future emergency situations at all levels, thereby enhancing the provision of the best services to customers and passengers, maintaining their safety and comfort under all circumstances. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)