North Korea plans to launch "satellite" within week between Aug 24-31: Japan

The North Korean government has reportedly informed the Japanese government that it plans to launch a "satellite" between Thursday and August 31 in what is thought to be a rerun of a previous unsuccessful attempt, Kyodo News reported. On May 31, Pyongyang attempted to put into orbit what it claimed was a military spy satellite but was unsuccessful.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gave the relevant government agencies instructions to study North Korea's plan as thoroughly as possible and work with the US and South Korea to persuade Pyongyang to cancel the launch, according to Kyodo News. Kyodo News showcases a selection of major stories reported from Japan and other parts of the world.

According to Kishida, Japan considers North Korea's launch of a rocket carrying a satellite to be the same as the shooting of a ballistic missile, in violation of Security Council resolutions that have led to sanctions being placed on Pyongyang. The North Korean government has announced plans to declare three maritime danger zones, two of which will be to the west of the Korean Peninsula and one to the east of the Philippine island of Luzon, according to the Japan Coast Guard. The three regions are not part of Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

The notification followed a trilateral conference last Friday between the leaders of Japan, the United States, and South Korea when it was decided to increase cooperation in halting North Korea's quick development of nuclear and missile capabilities. The three nations are nevertheless on high alert in relation to North Korea because of fears that Pyongyang may take other provocative steps, such as testing an intercontinental ballistic missile at the same time as a significant military exercise that South Korea and the US are currently conducting, according to Kyodo News.

On five past occasions, after warning others, North Korea launched a "satellite" during the first three days of the launch window. The Self-Defence Forces were instructed by Japan's defence minister to shoot down any missile fired by North Korea that was anticipated to enter Japanese territory using ground-based Patriot Advanced Capability-3 interceptor missiles and destroyer warships equipped with Aegis after North Korea gave notice in May.

According to Korean Central News Agency, North Korea said after the launch failed that it was due to the "low reliability and stability of the new-type engine system." It also pledged to make another attempt "as soon as possible."

The missile, according to South Korea's military at the time, was a long-range ballistic missile that crashed into the Yellow Sea some 200 kilometres away from the nation's Eocheong Island. As soon as the North used ballistic missile technology in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions, the United States and its regional allies condemned the action, Kyodo News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)