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North Korean Hackers Infiltrate Essential Online Software

North Korean hackers breached Axios, a crucial piece of online software, to steal login information and facilitate further cyber operations. The supply chain attack affected macOS, Windows, and Linux systems. Google identified the hackers as part of the group UNC1069, notorious for targeting cryptocurrency industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 02:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 02:07 IST
North Korean Hackers Infiltrate Essential Online Software
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North Korean hackers have breached key back-end software, Axios, used in everyday online applications, in an attempt to steal sensitive login information, according to Google.

This attack manipulated a recent Axios software update, integrating malicious code that potentially exposed login credentials, paving the way for further data theft and cyber operations.

The breach, described as a supply chain attack, has been attributed to a hacker group known for targeting the crypto sector. The U.S. government indicates these activities fund North Korea's weapons programs.

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