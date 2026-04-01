North Korean Hackers Infiltrate Essential Online Software

North Korean hackers have breached key back-end software, Axios, used in everyday online applications, in an attempt to steal sensitive login information, according to Google.

This attack manipulated a recent Axios software update, integrating malicious code that potentially exposed login credentials, paving the way for further data theft and cyber operations.

The breach, described as a supply chain attack, has been attributed to a hacker group known for targeting the crypto sector. The U.S. government indicates these activities fund North Korea's weapons programs.