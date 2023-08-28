Left Menu

Israel PM Netanyahu meets with Swedish MPs about moving embassy to Jerusalem

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, met with a delegation of Swedish MPs and thanked them for their support for moving the Swedish Embassy to Jerusalem and for taking part in the fight against antisemitism.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 22:33 IST
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu met with a delegation of Swedish MPs (Photo Credits: Twitter/@netanyahu). Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], August 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, met with a delegation of Swedish MPs and thanked them for their support for moving the Swedish Embassy to Jerusalem and for taking part in the fight against antisemitism. The parties also discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence and the vehicle industry.

"I am glad to see there's a change in Swedish policy," Netanyahu told the MPs. "I think it's long overdue, not only for the sake of Israel-Swedish relations, but also for Sweden. Our partnership could yield great results in many, many areas. And I think this is an important beginning." Also participating in the meeting were the Director of the National Security Council, the Cabinet Secretary, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Adviser and additional officials. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

