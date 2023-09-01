Left Menu

Pakistan: Dengue cases continue to surge across Sindh

At least 11 dengue fever cases have been registered in Karachi in the past 24 hours,  ARY News reported, citing Sindh health department data.

At least 11 dengue fever cases have been registered in Karachi in the previous 24 hours,  ARY News reported citing Sindh health department data. According to the provincial health department report, the majority of cases in Karachi have been recorded in District East, where a total of six individuals have been infected by the virus in the last 24 hours.

District Central, on the other hand, has reported four instances of dengue. According to health department data, the number of dengue patients in Sindh grew to 208 in the previous 24 hours, with the overall number of dengue fever cases in Sindh reaching 948 this month.

Furthermore, dengue fever cases in Sindh increased to 771 this year, with a major increase in the transmission of the mosquito-borne disease in August, ARY News. A total of 170 dengue cases were reported across Sindh in August.

Previously, a total of 67 dengue cases were reported across Punjab in a single day, indicating an alarming increase in the mosquito-borne disease during the monsoon season. The Punjab health secretary stated that 67 dengue fever cases had been detected in the province in the previous 24 hours. According to Ali Jan Khan, the provincial health secretary, 1,042 cases were documented in 36 districts this year. He explained that 369 instances had been recorded in Lahore, while 28 additional cases had arisen in the province capital the day before, reported ARY News.

This year, 165 dengue fever cases were reported in Rawalpindi. (ANI)

