Left Menu

Tharman Shanmugaratnam wins Singapore's Presidential election 

Former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam was elected Singapore's ninth President on Friday (Sept 1) with a resounding victory, Channel News Asia reported.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 23:20 IST
Tharman Shanmugaratnam wins Singapore's Presidential election 
Tharman Shanmugaratnam. (Photo: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI

Former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam was elected Singapore's ninth President on Friday with a resounding victory, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported. In a landslide victory, Tharman earned 70.4 per cent of the vote, with former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song coming in second with 15.72 per cent.

Tan Kin Lian, the former NTUC Income chief, garnered 13.88 per cent of the vote. Singapore held its first contested presidential election in 12 years. According to the Elections Department (ELD), more than 2.48 million ballots were cast in Singapore, with 50,152 votes invalidated, Channel NewsAsia reported.

After Tharman's victory, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong issued a statement congratulating him on his election as President-elect of Singapore in 2023. "Mr Tharman has a long and distinguished record of public service. I have every confidence that he will carry out his duties as President with distinction," he said, according to Channel NewsAsia.

While launching his bid for the presidential race, Tharman pledged to be a "President for the new era" and a "unifying figure". Tharman, an economist and a civil servant served mainly at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, before joining politics in 2001. He has served as Minister for Education and Finance and was Deputy Prime Minister from 2011 to 2019, according to CNA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India
4
Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize aesthetic treatments through the #FlauntYourBeauty campaign

Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023