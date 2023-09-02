Left Menu

Pakistan: Soldier killed in Khyber gun battle

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2023 10:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 10:28 IST
Pakistan: Soldier killed in Khyber gun battle
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A soldier was killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Tirah valley of the Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The fire exchange between the security forces and terrorists took place on the night of August 31/September 1, the ISPR said in a statement. The soldier killed has been identified as Havildar Muntazir Shah, 36, a Swabi district resident, as per ARY News.

The ISPR statement said: "The troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location, resulting in the killing of one terrorist," The killed terrorist was actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians, said the military's media wing.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the statement added, as per ARY News. Recently, nine Pakistan soldiers were killed and five others were injured in a suicide attack on a military convoy in Jani Khel general area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district, Dawn reported citing the army's media affairs wing.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, a "motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a military convoy". The ISPR said that the area had been cordoned off by security forces and action was being taken to eliminate the terrorists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

