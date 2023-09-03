May 9 Violence was attempted coup: Pakistan caretaker PM Kakar

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul-haq-Kakar has claimed that the May 9 violence that erupted after the arrest of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was an attempt at a coup and civil war and added that its target was the current Pakistan army chief and his team, The News International reported on Sunday. Quoting the caretaker PM Kakar's statement in an interview with Geo News, PM Kakar said, "The vandalism and arson on May 9 were witnessed by the whole world and international newspapers reported the tragedy. This kind of manipulation is not acceptable in any form of government."

The interim PM added, "We do not want to create an impression that revenge is being taken against the accused of May 9, but if legal action is not taken against those who violated the country's laws and resorted to torture, then we will be seen as a party to the matter." He embraced that no political party had the right to throw stones at others, abuse them, and burn buildings.

He further added, "I had no idea that I would ever sit on the prime minister's chair. The state has both negotiation and force tools to deal with the TTP or any banned organisation." After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former prime minister Imran Khan was taken into custody on May 9 at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), violent confrontations broke out throughout Pakistan.

Due to the party workers' agitation over the detention of their chairman, rallies were held in both remote and populous towns, and Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad called in the armed forces to maintain peace and order. During a demonstration by PTI activists, army installations and the house of the corps commander in Lahore came under attack. (ANI)

