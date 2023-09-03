Pakistan: Woman throws newborn from multi-storeyed building in Karachi
A Pakistani woman threw a newborn baby down from the sixth floor of a multi-storey building in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area
A Pakistani woman threw a newborn baby down from the sixth floor of a multi-storey building in Karachi's Liaquatabad area, ARY News reported on Saturday. The Pakistan-based news publication reported that the police arrested a woman for throwing her newborn baby from the sixth floor of a building in Karachi's Liaquatabad area.
The police is questioning the arrested woman, whose "mental stability is questionable". As per the ARY News, the neighbours have seen the woman and is also a drug addict.
"The woman will also be examined by a psychiatrist", the police added in the statement. (ANI)
