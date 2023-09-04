Left Menu

Commercial gaming regulator established in UAE

The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) has been officially established in the United Arab Emirates as a federal authority to introduce a world-leading regulatory framework for national lottery and commercial gaming.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 06:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 06:30 IST
Commercial gaming regulator established in UAE
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 4 (ANI/WAM): The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) has been officially established in the United Arab Emirates as a federal authority to introduce a world-leading regulatory framework for national lottery and commercial gaming. Globally respected regulator Kevin Mullally has been appointed as CEO. He brings over 30 years of experience in national and international gaming regulation to the GCGRA.

On his appointment, Mullally said: "I am delighted to have been appointed as the inaugural CEO of the GCGRA. With my experienced colleagues, I look forward to establishing a robust regulatory body and framework for the UAE's lottery and gaming industry." The GCGRA is led by a team of internationally credentialed leaders, all with proven track records and a deep understanding of global best practices in regulating and maintaining an effective, safe, and responsible gaming industry.

The Board of Directors is chaired by industry veteran Jim Murren. Murren said: "I am delighted at the appointment of Kevin Mullally. He brings unparalleled category experience and will be invaluable in creating a fit-for-purpose regulatory framework for the UAE." The GCGRA will create a socially responsible and well-regulated gaming environment, ensuring that all participants adhere to strict guidelines and comply with the highest standards. It will coordinate regulatory activities, manage licensing nationally and facilitate unlocking the economic potential of commercial gaming responsibly. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023