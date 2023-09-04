Left Menu

Fire at oil depot in Russia’s St Petersburg extinguished

A fire burning at an oil depot in Russia’s St. Petersburg has been extinguished, the Russian Emergency Ministry said on Telegram, after dozens of firefighters were called to the scene, CNN reported.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 17:32 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 17:32 IST
Fire at oil depot in Russia’s St Petersburg extinguished
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

A fire at an oil depot in Russia's St Petersburg has been extinguished, the Russian Emergency Ministry said on Telegram, after dozens of firefighters were called to the scene, CNN reported. Videos from the area posted on social media showed a large plume of black smoke rising as explosions rang out.

Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said the fire was first reported at 10:59 am local time. A hangar of 80 by 10 meters (262 by 33 feet) was reported up in flames the ministry said. The effort to put out the fire, which burned an area of about 800 square meters (8,600 square feet), involved about 100 people, as per CNN.

Russian online news outlet Fontanka reported the fire was at the Ruchi oil depot. The incident's cause is not yet known. No casualties have been reported so far. Russian infrastructure such as oil depots have previously been targeted over its invasion of Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023