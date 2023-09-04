PoK: Protests surges in Gilgit Baltistan as Shia preacher faces false blasphemy accusations 

In Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Gilgit Baltistan region, widespread injustice plagues the Shia community. They are not seen as equals by the Sunni majority in Pakistan. Places essential to their faith, including places of worship, educational institutions, and employment opportunities, are marred by discrimination.

This time around, a Shia cleric Ulema Agha Baqir Al Hussaini finds himself caught in a web of false accusations. Despite his unwavering commitment to Islam, Al Hussaini is being framed by certain fundamentalists who allege blasphemy. However, those present during his speech vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Now streets are buzzing with protesters. Tens of hundreds have poured out into the streets, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the FIR against Agha Baqir Al Hussaini. Religious leader Allama Sheikh Muhammad Hassan Jafari said, "We demand that FIR against Agha Baqir Al Hussaini is immediately rolled back, otherwise we would ask the people to take to streets once again, and then you will see how people are angry with the issue."

Another religious preacher Allama Sheikh Mirza Ali said, "It has been observed that while one side Shias are being mistreated in both Pakistan's legal jurisdiction and illegal jurisdiction. What they should do is that there should be a common law on religious freedom. No law has been framed as of now and a divide is being created between the people. And this division has been going on for 1400 years and I don't understand how these flames are stoked again and again. One side tries to impose its belief system on the other side. Neither the constitution of Pakistan nor the society nor any UN resolution permits such things." People in Gilgit Baltistan are determined to be treated as equals, discarding discrimination that has oppressed them for so long.

Pakistan is notorious for the violence sparked by even the slightest hint of blasphemy, resulting in tragic loss of life and property. But the Shia community in Skardu is not merely seeking justice for Agha Baqir Al Hussaini; they are fighting for a life of dignity.

"A conspiracy is being hatched in Gilgit Baltistan. They are trying to create a divide in the society. We condemn the FIR against Agha Baqir Al Hussaini," said a demonstrator in Skardu in Gilgit Baltistan. Their voices echo through the valleys, a resounding call for both immediate action and an enduring end to their second-class status.

However, the odds are stacked against them. It seems highly unlikely that the authorities, be they local or in the Pakistani capital, will take their plea seriously. The Shia community refuses to back down and is resolved to shape a future where they can live in dignity. (ANI)

