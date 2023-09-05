SCAD, ADSC to foster collaboration to improve accessibility of sports data in Abu Dhabi

Dubai [UAE], September 5 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi (SCAD) and Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) have signed a Service Level Agreement (SLA) that allows the two entities to foster data collaboration and work together to improve the quality and accessibility of sports data in Abu Dhabi. The agreement was signed by Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Acting Director-General of SCAD, and Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

According to the agreement, SCAD will provide ADSC with access to statistical insights and expertise in data collection, analysis, and visualisation while helping ADSC to strengthen adherence to standardised methodologies for informing development plans and policies with high-quality insights. In this regard, Alqemzi said, "This agreement is an essential step for our joint efforts to improve the quality of sports data in Abu Dhabi via our support to the Abu Dhabi Sports Council to produce reliable insights that can present a full and accurate picture of the sports sector in Abu Dhabi."

He reiterated the objectives of integration and inter-government coordination to develop an advanced statistical ecosystem that contributes to improving the quality of life in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. For his part, Al Awani said, "The agreement demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the quality of data and providing accurate statistical insights about sports activities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It helps ADSC better understand the needs of sports data users, thus enabling the Abu Dhabi Sports Council to make decisions that chart a more prosperous future for sports in the emirate."

Under the SLA, SCAD will provide access to its Insights and Foresight Platform (IFP), enabling ADSC to benefit from its AI-driven statistical models that are developed in line with the highest quality standards and international best practices. The agreement stipulates that SCAD will support the development of statistical capabilities and competencies at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council to ensure a positive impact on the quality of sports life in Abu Dhabi through reliable statistical insights. (ANI/WAM)

