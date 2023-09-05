Left Menu

DEWA's 30 MIG water reservoir in Hatta around 89.42 pc complete

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), inspected the work progress of the 30 million imperial gallons (MIG) water reservoir project that DEWA is building in Hatta

DEWA's 30 MIG water reservoir in Hatta around 89.42 pc complete
DEWA's 30 MIG water reservoir in Hatta around 89.42 pc complete
Dubai [UAE] September 5 (ANI/WAM): Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), inspected the work progress of the 30 million imperial gallons (MIG) water reservoir project that DEWA is building in Hatta. The project, which costs approximately AED 86 million, is 89.42 per cent complete and is expected to be completed in Q4, 2023

Al Tayer was accompanied by Branly Nassour, Vice President of Projects and Engineering (Water) at DEWA, and Ahmad Saif Alfalasi, Senior Manager - Projects Water Transmission. The project includes the construction of two reservoirs with a storage capacity of 30 million gallons of desalinated water, the construction of supporting buildings, and the extension of entrance and exit pipes. The structural foundation works for all facilities and reservoirs are 100 per cent complete, while the above-ground works are 92 per cent complete, and nearly 99 per cent of the pipes have been laid.

"Our projects in Hatta support the Comprehensive Development Plan for Hatta, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to develop Hatta and meet its social, economic, developmental and environmental needs, in addition to providing innovative job opportunities for citizens in Hatta. The water reservoirs that DEWA is building across Dubai support the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy 2030, and the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036. They also enhance the efficiency and reliability of the water network as well as improve the water flow to fulfil the increasing demand for water in all parts of Dubai and increase the volume of the water storage capacity of Dubai to reach 1,152 MIG compared to the current 942 MIG. This helps fulfil current and future needs and promotes comprehensive sustainable development," Al Tayer said. Currently, DEWA is implementing a project to store six billion gallons of water in aquifers that can be retrieved when needed. This will provide the Emirate with a strategic reserve of over 50 million gallons of desalinated water per day in emergencies for 90 days, while ensuring the quality of the stored water remains unaffected by external factors. (ANI/WAM)

