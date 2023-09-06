Ishkoman Valley in Gilgit Baltistan rattled with protests against Pakistan's misrule

The Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region has been rattled with protests against the authorities for more than 70 years of Pakistan's misrule in the territory. Residents have endured innumerable hardships and deprivation. Ishkoman Valley, an endearing marvel of nature has been left underdeveloped for decades with no electricity, no medical healthcare facilities and food, the residents are clamouring for the very basic needs for their survival.

The apathetic attitude of the local administration in GB has coerced the residents to take to the streets against the inefficient administration. Zafar Mohammad, Ex-Coordinator to Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan said, "When we talk about our rights, and then someone (authorities) says that he would threaten us with his power and authority, (I would like to tell him) it is not 1947, it is 2023! If we talk about the poor and the deprived, and the government's corruption in development projects, and someone wants to attack our rights and thinks that he would be able to subdue our courage to protest - then they (authorities) have been highly mistaken! We will come out even stronger and lead this public movement!"

Residents in Ishkoman have often been used as pawns to bring corrupt administration to power year after year. Although the Ishkoman Valley in the northern Ghizer district of GB is an important location, the local administration has not given it a status of even a 'sub-division'. Residents have complained that the corrupt administration has taken advantage of their decency and used it to canvas for the leaders who lick the boots of Islamabad dictators.

Zafar Mohammad said, "The number of government secretaries to whom we are tired of giving applications, they would not be able to take advantage of our decency anymore. We will stay united and will protest, we will select our representatives and they will stand up front. Earlier, we had a gathering of 18000 people under the Chinar (meeting point), this time there will be more than 28000 people." The residents, saturated with the Pak administration's coercive actions and atrocities on the general public have now resolved to protest until their demands are not met.

The residents have demanded that the Ishkoman Valley should get the status of a subdivision and that development works like metalled roads and bridges should be built in the valley. However, there are several other basic demands of the locals that have gone unnoticed and unfulfilled by the local administration of Gilgit Baltistan. Nawaz Khan Naji, a member of the Gilgit Baltistan assembly, said, "We will give them (the government) time, during that time we should stay steadfast on our rights. Then the (government) should not say, that where will the people of Ishkoman will go? (to showcase their fake mercy towards us). We will go to the other side! They (Government) should understand this-- that if they think, they would circle us and forcefully make us prisoners, then, nobody! even their father (Pakistan) will fail to do so! They should keep it in their heads!"

Protests have erupted all across Gilgit Baltistan. Residents have been facing innumerable problems, including heightened inflation, load shedding, and unavailability of food and the sectarian violence against the Shia majority in Gilgit Baltistan has further disgruntled the people. (ANI)

